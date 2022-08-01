Now that we know about scientific notation, it's going to become important on how to convert from scientific notation to standard notation. Now, standard notation itself is just the normal way of writing numbers. Okay, so here, in order to go from scientific notation to standard notation, it all deals with looking at the exponents. Now, we're gonna say here that a positive exponents tells you to make the coefficient value larger. So if we take a look here, we have 7.17 times 10 to the five here. Five is telling me that I need to make the coefficient larger by five. So we're starting out with 7.17 to make it larger. I'm gonna move the decimal place over to the right, so we have to move it. Five spaces. So So our new way of writing this would be 717 comma 000 So this becomes 717,000 as our new value. Now, what if the exponents is negative? Well, a negative exponents tells you to make the coefficient value smaller, So if we take a look here, this is negative. Seven So we have 3. We need to make this number smaller, so we're gonna have to move it to the left and we move it over seven spaces. So So that's gonna be point 000003 to 5. So these values here would represent the normal way of writing numbers. Now it's inconvenient because you can see how much writing is involved in writing both of these numbers. And if our exponents were even bigger, positive or even more negative value that beam or movement of the decimal. That's the whole point of scientific notation. It changes these inconvenient, non manageable numbers into something that's easier for us to read. Now that we've done this, click on the next video and let's take a look at the practice question. When we put this into practice, remember, look at the exponents to determine if you wanna make the coefficient larger or smaller.

