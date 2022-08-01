Scientific Notation Example 1

So now that we know the major parts of scientific notation, let's put it to practice with this example question here it says Which of the following scientific notation values is written correctly. So if we take a look at a here, we have 1.25 times 10 to the negative 1/4. Well, if we look the coefficient, this part here is fine. It's a number between one and 10. Here are base is 10. But our error is that the exponents is not a whole number integer It's negative 1/4. This is not written correctly. Next, if we take a look at the very beginning we see that our coefficient here is a number that is not between one and 10. This is not allowed for scientific notation. The base is correct and the exponents is a whole number. But again, the coefficient is not a number between one and 10. So this will not work for see, we have our co efficient with which is a number between one and 10. So this is allowed. Our base is 10 and our exponents is ah whole number integer three. So this is a correct way off writing something within scientific notation values. So this is our answer. If we look at D, though, for Dean are coefficient again is a number between one and 10, but our base here, our base is not 10. It's to remember if you're writing something in scientific notation. The base is always 10. The exponents is correct, but it's the base that's making an incorrect overall. So again, remember the three components of scientific notation and the limits that they each have following that, in truth, that you write scientific notation correctly every time.

