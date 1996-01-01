well, everyone. So in this video, we're talking about this reaction right here and we're also given several statements. Were trying to see which one is going to be true about this reaction here. Let's go ahead and take a look. Were given not only the reaction, but we're also given its delta H of the reaction as well as the delta S of the reaction, delta H is the change of entropy and our delta S. Is the change of entropy. So if we have a positive delta age value and a positive delta S value, our reaction is going to be spontaneous. So this can conclude that the reaction is spontaneous. If and only if the conditions of the temperature is at high temperatures. And of course, if it's only happening in high temperatures, it won't happen at low temperatures. So again, because we have a positive delta H and a positive delta S. This statement will be true. So, trying to find the statement here in one of these statements and we see that it's going to be statement number two. So statement number two is going to be my final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching

