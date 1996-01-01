Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry2. Atoms & ElementsRutherford Gold Foil Experiment
1:45 minutes
Problem 40b
Mass spectrometry is more often applied to molecules than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms. The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 u; abundance 99.9885%) and 2H 1atomic mass = 2.01410 u; abundance 0.0115%2. (a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?

