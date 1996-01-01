Mass spectrometry is more often applied to molecules
than to atoms. We will see in Chapter 3 that the molecular
weight of a molecule is the sum of the atomic weights of the
atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of H2 is taken
under conditions that prevent decomposition into H atoms.
The two naturally occurring isotopes of hydrogen
are 1H (atomic mass = 1.00783 u; abundance 99.9885%)
and 2H 1atomic mass = 2.01410 u; abundance 0.0115%2.
(a) How many peaks will the mass spectrum have?
