Hello. Everyone in this video, we're going to be working for a different elements based on their metallic character. So luckily there's a p arctic trend regarding metallic character that we can use for this problem. So first we can see here we have four different elements. Let's go ahead and locate those on our periodic table. Starting off with S. C. We have that right over here, PIO is right over here. T. Is going to be sandwiched right in between those and L. V. Is going to be the last one here. Alright now the PRT trend is that as you go further down on the piranha table, we're going to be increasing in metallic character. So this increases same thing when you go from right to left. Further left you go the more metallic character it has. That also Increases. So luckily we have everything in one all of them here. So of course for this periodic trend as we go further down, it's going to have more of a metallic character. So the four elements here, LV. Is going to have the most metallic character. So healthy. Is first the next right above that, we have the P. O. Then we have the T. E. And this metallic character like elements of these four is going to be S. E. Because it's right over here at the top. So S. E. So the answer truces that matches this is going to be a S. A. Being at least metallic character like. And then LV. Is the most metallic character. All right. This is the correct answer for this problem

Hide transcripts