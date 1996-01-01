Hello everyone. So in this video we're trying to identify the conditions as to when R. B. R. Two s will go ahead and melt reversible. E. So we're talking about this term reversible. We what does this mean? It means that we want our reaction to be at equilibrium. So if you want our reaction to be at equilibrium, it means that our delta G. Which is our gibbs free energy will equal to zero. So reversible means we're at equilibrium. And if we are at equilibrium our delta G value will equal to zero. So the equation that we have for this reaction is that R. B. R. Two which is a solid that we said we'll go ahead and go to your BR two and it's liquid faith a solid. We're going to assume that it's at freezing point because we're given this temperature here in the problem. So this means that at the freezing point of course at equilibrium it will also equal to the melting point. Were given the freezing point but we're not giving the melting point. And of course normal conditions, normal conditions meaning standard conditions, our pressure will equal to one A. T. M. So then the conditions that BR two solid will amount reversible. E at is when the pressure is equal to one A. T. M. And the T. Which is for temperature is equal to negative 7.2°C. And this is the final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

Hide transcripts