Which of the following is NOT a sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in state (such as melting or boiling)
B
Production of a gas
C
Change in color
D
Formation of a precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Identify the options given: production of a gas, change in color, formation of a precipitate, and change in state (such as melting or boiling).
Recall that production of a gas, change in color, and formation of a precipitate are all indicators of a chemical change because they suggest new substances are formed.
Recognize that a change in state (melting or boiling) is a physical change because it involves a change in the physical form of the substance without altering its chemical composition.
Conclude that the option 'change in state (such as melting or boiling)' is NOT a sign of a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules