Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Rusting of iron to form Fe2O3
B
Baking a cake
C
Burning of methane (CH4) in oxygen
D
Melting of ice to form liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the examples given: Rusting of iron, baking a cake, and burning methane all involve chemical reactions where new substances are formed, indicating chemical changes.
Focus on the example of melting ice: Melting ice to liquid water changes the state from solid to liquid but does not alter the chemical identity of H2O, so this is a physical change.
Recall that physical changes are usually reversible and involve changes in state, shape, or phase without breaking or forming chemical bonds.
Conclude that melting ice is a physical change because it involves a phase change without changing the molecular structure of water.
