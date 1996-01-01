Which type of change occurs when water evaporates from a surface?
A
Physical change
B
Both physical and chemical change
C
Chemical change
D
Neither physical nor chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Consider the process of evaporation: When water evaporates, it changes from liquid to gas (water vapor), which is a change in its physical state.
Analyze whether the chemical composition changes: During evaporation, water molecules (H\_2O) remain chemically the same; no new substances are formed.
Conclude that since only the physical state changes and the chemical identity remains constant, evaporation is a physical change.
Therefore, the correct classification for water evaporating from a surface is a physical change.
