The melting of an ice cube is an example of which type of change?
A
Redox reaction
B
Physical change
C
Chemical change
D
Combustion reaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances.
Identify what happens when ice melts: Ice changes from solid water to liquid water, but the molecular structure of H\_2O remains the same.
Recognize that no new substances are formed during melting, so the process does not involve breaking or forming chemical bonds.
Recall that redox reactions involve electron transfer, combustion reactions involve burning with oxygen, and neither applies to melting ice.
Conclude that melting ice is a physical change because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical identity of the substance.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules