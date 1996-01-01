Which of the following is NOT a possible sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in state (e.g., melting or boiling)
B
Change in color
C
Production of a gas
D
Formation of a precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Identify common signs of chemical changes, which include change in color, production of a gas, and formation of a precipitate, as these indicate new substances are formed.
Recognize that a change in state, such as melting or boiling, is a physical change because it involves a change in the physical form of the substance without altering its chemical composition.
Compare the options given: change in color, production of a gas, and formation of a precipitate are all signs of chemical changes, whereas change in state is not.
Conclude that the sign which is NOT indicative of a chemical change is the change in state (e.g., melting or boiling), as it represents a physical change.
