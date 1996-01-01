Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Federal regulations set an upper limit of 50 parts per million
(ppm) of NH3 in the air in a work environment [that is, 50
molecules of NH31g2 for every million molecules in the air].
Air from a manufacturing operation was drawn through a
solution containing 1.00 * 102 mL of 0.0105 M HCl. The
NH3 reacts with HCl according to:
NH31aq2 + HCl1aq2¡NH4Cl1aq2
After drawing air through the acid solution for 10.0 min at a
rate of 10.0 L/min, the acid was titrated. The remaining acid
needed 13.1 mL of 0.0588 M NaOH to reach the equivalence
point. (a) How many grams of NH3 were drawn into the
acid solution?