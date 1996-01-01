Hey everyone were asked which of the following statement is false. Starting with our first statement, we have acetic acid, has the formula of CH three C 00 H. And this statement is actually true. So this cannot be our answer. Next looking at B, we have the formula for the molecules of sodium bromide is N A B R. Now this statement is actually going to be our answer and it is false. And the reason why is because sodium bromide is an ionic solid. So it does not have any molecules. But let's go ahead and verify the rest of our answer choices for C. We have K plus is a caddy on. This statement is going to be true and the reason why is because potassium lost an electron to form K plus. So that means it is a carry on. Next looking at D we have S. 042 minus which is sulfate is considered a poly atomic ion. And this statement is also going to be true and as we can see right here, selfie consists of more than one atom and that is the definition of a poly atomic ion. So our final answer here is going to be be. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

