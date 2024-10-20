Next, use the stoichiometry of the balanced chemical equation to find the moles of reactants consumed. According to the equation, 2 moles of NO react with 1 mole of O2 to produce 2 moles of NO2. Therefore, the moles of NO consumed is equal to the moles of NO2 formed, and the moles of O2 consumed is half the moles of NO2 formed.

