The decomposition of N2O5 is a first-order reaction. At 25 °C, it takes 5.2 h for the concentration to drop from 0.120 M to 0.060 M. How many hours does it take for the concentration to drop from 0.030 M to 0.015 M? From 0.480 M to 0.015 M?

