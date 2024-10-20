Identify the standard enthalpies of formation (ΔH°f) for each compound involved in the reaction. These values are typically found in tables in chemistry textbooks or reliable online resources. For this reaction, you need the ΔH°f for N2O4(g), H2(g), N2(g), and H2O(g). Note that the ΔH°f for elements in their standard state, such as N2(g) and H2(g), is zero.