Multiple Choice

A 6.55 g sample of aniline (C6H5NH2, molar mass = 93.13 g/mol) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter with a heat capacity of 14.25 kJ/°C. If the initial temperature was 32.9°C and the combustion of aniline releases 30.0 kJ/g, what is the final temperature of the calorimeter?