welcome back everyone. We need to indicate if chromium three per chlorate will produce a neutral acidic or basic solution. So let's go ahead and begin by recognizing that this compound is an ionic compound. We know this because chromium is a transition metal whereas the rest of our atoms in this compound are non metals. So we have the combination combination rather of a metal plus non metals and also the transfer of electrons here And so with this being a ionic compound, this is going to dissociate so that we would form the chromium three plus catalon and three moles of our per chlorate. An ion which you recall has a minus one charge and this is a poly atomic ion. Specifically since we have multiple atoms now to determine whether our solution is going to be neutral acidic or basic. We want to recall that when we have for specifically our carry on when we have a transition metal which in this case we do since we recognize chromium in our transition metal D block for transition metals we would recall that a charge of plus two or higher means we would have an acidic carry on. And when we have a charge that is less than positive two we would have a neutral Catalan or sorry we would have an acidic solution and a neutral solution. And so we would say that since we see our transition metal chromium with a three plus charge And let's note this down, we have cr three plus we have this three plus charge which therefore tells us that we have an acidic solution based on that chromium and for our per chlorate. So we want to recall that for an ions to determine if the an ion is going to be either basic or neutral. We're going to add a proton to it. And so in this case with our per chlorate We have CL 04 Plus a proton is going to give us a church cielo four. And from memory of our strong assets, we would recognize this as per chlorate acid, which we know is a strong acid. And so because when we added this proton we created a strong acid. This results in a neutral solution. Whereas if we were to add a proton and generate a weak acid that would result in a basic ion in our solution. And so we can confirm that as we stated, when we take our an eye on and we add h plus we generate per chlorate acid, hcl +04 which is a strong acid and so are an ion is going to be neutral. So we have the combination of an acidic cat ion plus a neutral an ion which is going to equal a acidic solution. And this would be our final answer, meaning that our chromium three per chlorate is going to generate an acidic solution. This will correspond to choice D in the multiple choice or sorry, choice B in the multiple choice, I hope everything. I went through was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

Hide transcripts