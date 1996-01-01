Draw Lewis structures for the following: (c) AsF5

Hello everyone. So in this video we're figuring out how to draw out the lewis structure for phosphorus Penta bromide. So first things first, let's go ahead and calculate the total number of valence electrons in this molecule. Starting off with our phosphorus that's in Group five A. So we have five valence electrons per atom in this molecule we have one atom. So one times 5 gives us five total valence electrons. Now for our bombing, that's a group seven A. We have five items of grooming each giving us seven electrons. So five times seven is 35. Now adding these two numbers up we get a total of advanced electrons that will be present in our molecule. So again we have phosphorus being our central atom because we have five means we'll go ahead and draw out the bonds to each browning adam. And of course remembering our architect rule will give each broken item three lone pairs. If we do that we can see if we have eight electrons per browning, Then we have five brewing. So five times eight is going to give us 40 advanced electrons. So we have used all that up. Therefore this molecule right here is going to be our final Lewis structure for our molecule.

