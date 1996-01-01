Hey everyone we're being asked to fill in the blank. So we have blank are similar for the elements in the same group of the periodic table. So our groups are going to be our columns, Such as Group one Group one A 2 Group A Day. And thinking about the properties of each group. We know that each group share the same number of outermost valence electrons. So for example, Group one A. Will share one valence electron, Group two a. They will all have two valence electrons. And again this is in their outermost shell. And so our answer here is going to be chemical properties and that's because our outermost valence electrons impact the elements reactivity. So these are similar for the elements in the same group. So I hope that makes sense. And let us know if you have any other questions.

Hide transcripts