14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
Problem
A 0.944 M solution of glucose, C6H12O6, in water has a density of 1.0624 g/mL at 20 °C. What is the concentration of this solution in the following units?(a) Mole fraction
Relevant Solution
4m
Play a video:
