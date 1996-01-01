Hey everyone. So you were asked catholic, the pressure pressure of xenon in the gas mixture, The total pressure of 7 - 84 mm of Mercury. And the partial pressures of the other gasses are hydrogen gas, which is 56 km. and Mercury Um is 198 million. Museum records. Natural Gas is 263 mm of Mercury. When we asked consider an 8l sample of the mixture At 298 Kelvin and to calculate the mass of the xenon gas. So for the total pressure with the partial pressure of the xenon gas plus the partial pressure of hydrogen gas, the partial pressure of helium, that's the partial pressure of nitrogen gas. We plug in the values we have 784 millimeters of mercury. Even to the partial pressure of xenon gas was 56 bellamy's a mercury Plus 1 98. Mail me as a mercury passenger 63. Tell me as a mercury And then we have 7-84. Tell me some rectory into the partial pressure of xenon gas. That's 517 filmmakers of mercury. Sophie's attract both sides by 517. Killing me some record, we get that the partial pressure of xenon gas, It's 267. Film use of mercury. So now we need to use the ideal gas law equation to find the mass of Xenon. This is P V N R. T. We're in is the number of moles, which is equal to the mass by, by the Mueller mass plug this in for n We're gonna get PV. He goes M. R. T. What about Mueller mass? Now if you rearrange this is all for em gonna get em equals PV some similar mass. What about R. T. For the pressure Up 267 filmmakers of mercury For the volume. We have eight L. We're looking for the mass for art. 0.08 21. There's some atmosphere name's kelvin. And the temperature is 298 Calvin for the Mueller mass of xenon, That 1-31 .29g. So now we need to convert our pressure from millimeters of mercury to atmosphere. We have 267 millimeters of mercury. We have 760 millimeters of mercury in one atmosphere And this will give us 0.351 atmosphere. So now if you plug in advice into the equation we're gonna get em Equals 0.351 atmosphere times eight Leaders Times 0.29 grams per remote Divided by 0.08 26. Later sounds atmosphere Calvin Comes 298 kelvin. So for the mass we're gonna get 15.1 g. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

Hide transcripts