A reaction is carried out in a cylinder fitted with a movable piston. The starting volume is V = 5.00 L, and the appa- ratus is held at constant temperature and pressure. Assum- ing that ∆H = -35.0 kJ and ∆E = -34.8 kJ, redraw the piston to show its position after reaction. Does V increase,
decrease, or remain the same?
