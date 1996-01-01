Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Consider the following reaction between mercury(II)
chloride and oxalate ion:
2 HgCl21aq2 + C2O4 2 - 1aq2¡2 Cl - 1aq2 + 2 CO21g2 + Hg2Cl21s2
The initial rate of this reaction was determined for several
concentrations of HgCl2 and C2O4
2 -, and the following rate
data were obtained for the rate of disappearance of C2O4
2 - :
Experiment 3HgCl2 4 1M 2 3C2o4
24 1M 2 Rate 1M,s2
1 0.164 0.15 3.2 * 10-5
2 0.164 0.45 2.9 * 10-4
3 0.082 0.45 1.4 * 10-4
4 0.246 0.15 4.8 * 10-5
(c) What is
the reaction rate when the initial concentration of HgCl2
is 0.100 M and that of C2O4
2- is 0.25 M if the temperature
is the same as that used to obtain the data shown?