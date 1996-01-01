Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the following reaction between mercury(II) chloride and oxalate ion: 2 HgCl21aq2 + C2O4 2 - 1aq2¡2 Cl - 1aq2 + 2 CO21g2 + Hg2Cl21s2 The initial rate of this reaction was determined for several concentrations of HgCl2 and C2O4 2 -, and the following rate data were obtained for the rate of disappearance of C2O4 2 - : Experiment 3HgCl2 4 1M 2 3C2o4 24 1M 2 Rate 1M,s2 1 0.164 0.15 3.2 * 10-5 2 0.164 0.45 2.9 * 10-4 3 0.082 0.45 1.4 * 10-4 4 0.246 0.15 4.8 * 10-5 (c) What is the reaction rate when the initial concentration of HgCl2 is 0.100 M and that of C2O4 2- is 0.25 M if the temperature is the same as that used to obtain the data shown?

