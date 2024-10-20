Use the Bohr equation to calculate the energy difference between the two levels: The energy difference \( \Delta E \) can be calculated using the formula \( \Delta E = -R_H \left( \frac{1}{n_1^2} - \frac{1}{n_2^2} \right) \), where \( R_H \) is the Rydberg constant (approximately \( 2.18 \times 10^{-18} \) J), \( n_1 \) is the final energy level, and \( n_2 \) is the initial energy level.

