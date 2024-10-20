Start by understanding the Bohr model, which describes the electron transitions in a hydrogen atom. The energy difference between two levels is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>H</mi></msub></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>R</mi><mi>H</mi></msub></math> is the Rydberg constant (approximately 2.18 x 10^-18 J) and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the principal quantum number.