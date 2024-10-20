Start by understanding the Bohr model, which describes the electron transitions in a hydrogen atom. The energy difference between two levels can be calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>E</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mn>1</mn><msup><mi>m</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mo>)</mo></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the Rydberg constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> are the principal quantum numbers of the initial and final states.