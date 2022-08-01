Wavelength and Frequency

So when it comes to frequency and wavelength, just realize that at a fixed speed the frequency of a lightwave is inversely proportional to the wavelength. That basically means that they're opposites of one another. So that means that the higher our frequency becomes than the lower our wavelength, and the lower our frequency becomes, the higher are wavelengths. So just keep in mind this inverse relationship between frequency and wavelength when it comes to any electromagnetic wave at a fixed speed.

