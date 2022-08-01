Wavelength and Frequency Example 1

so here it says, based on the image is given below which electromagnetic wave has the highest frequency. So remember, frequency is how many ways we can get per second. So if we don't look, we'd say that from this origin point to this origin point represents one wave here, this will be a second wave. So here's one wave, two waves, three waves, four waves, five waves. This one here would be one wave, two waves and then 25 waves. Then finally here would get one to three, four, 567 and eight. You could also eyeball it and see, like for sure, the image three would have the most amount of waves per second and therefore would have the highest frequency.

Hide transcripts