now. Emission Spectra is a Siris of lines formed when omitted light is focused by a slit and passes through a prism. Now, here we have the representation of an atom in the middle. We have the nucleus with its protons and it's neutrons, and we have our different shelves. Here we have shell one shell to and then here we have infinite number of possible shelves for any given. Adam. Now here we have our electron going from Ah, higher shell back down to our shell number one. So we're going from a higher shell number. Tow a lower shell number. This is emission. And with a mission, we have the releasing of energy. So doing this transition would emit energy, and that energy could be emitted as light. The slit itself focuses that light and has it passed through a prism? Then that prism basically creates different colored lines on which we call in a mission spectrum. This emission spectrum can be used to determine what shells has the electron traveled through. Now we're going to say the slate is just a long, narrow cut used to spread closely packed wavelength, which can later be determined. So the slit here is focusing the light and allowing us to separate it into these different bands of color. Now the prison itself, it transforms wavelengths into discrete lines on an emission spectrum. Now, with Lina Message Coalition Spectra, we have each line of an emission. Spectra is examined as a series of atomic emissions and realize that an atomic emission involves releasing energy as an electron goes from a higher shell number to a lower shell number. So with these emission lines will learn about what their names are and between what shells does the electron travel. So click on the next video and let's take a look at the different types of a mission line spectrum.

Hide transcripts