Hey, everyone, We're being asked to identify the name of the element with an atomic number of 12. So let's go ahead and look at our periodic table. So looking at our periodic table, we can see that 12 is right here, and that's going to be magnesium and were asked to categorize it as well. So magnesium is in our group to a, so that means magnesium is going to be an alkaline earth metal. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.

