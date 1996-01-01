Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Give the names and symbols for the following elements: (a) An element with atomic number 6 (b) An element with 18 protons in its nucleus (c) An element with 23 electrons

Hey, everyone, We're being asked to identify the name of the element with an atomic number of 12. So let's go ahead and look at our periodic table. So looking at our periodic table, we can see that 12 is right here, and that's going to be magnesium and were asked to categorize it as well. So magnesium is in our group to a, so that means magnesium is going to be an alkaline earth metal. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any other questions.
