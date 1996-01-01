hey everyone in this example we need to give the chemical formula of the given substance bromine monoxide. So what we should recognize is that when it comes to molecular substances we have two non metals that are bonded to one another co violently or in a molecular compound sharing electrons. And so that's what we have here because we have the combination of our first atom which we can simply tell because the name is clear as day right there bro. Mean? So we know we have BR for bromine in our chemical formula. The next step is to figure out how many bro means we have now because we don't have any prefixes proceeding this name here, we know that we only have one bro mean. So we have no prefixes and therefore one br in the chemical formula. Now we want to go ahead and analyze our second nonmetal which we can tell is whatever proceeds our prefix in the second part of the given name and the prefix here is mono. And so what precedes that is our oxygen here? So ox is signaling the fact that we have oxygen in our chemical formula. Now, how many oxidants do we have again? We past our prefix in the second part of the name to identify the oxygen in our compound. And this prefixes mono here. So we would recall that mono is a prefix that means one and so therefore we have one oxygen in our chemical formula. So the last step is to go ahead and combine this information so that we form our chemical formula. So overall our chemical formula is going to be B. R. O. And so this would complete this example as our final answer for the chemical formula of bromine monoxide B. R. O. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

