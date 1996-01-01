At one time on Earth, iron was present mostly as iron(II). Later, once plants had produced a significant quantity of oxygen in the atmosphere, the iron became oxidized to iron(III). Show that Fe2+(aq) can be spontaneously oxidized to Fe3+(aq) by O2(g) at 25°C assuming the following reasonable environmental conditions:
