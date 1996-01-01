Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the laboratory preparation of oxygen gas is done by thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate k c l 03. And we're given the chemical reaction to potassium chlorate solid forms to potassium chloride solid plus three oxygen gas. What mass of potassium chlorate is required to produce? 45.0 liters of oxygen gas at room temperature, The density of oxygen gas is 1.110 g/l. So first we need the molar mass of oxygen. It is a di atomic gas, so it is 02. So it will be two times the molar mass of oxygen, which is 16.0, which equals 32.0 g per mole. Now we need the molar mass of potassium chlorate. So we have potassium Which is 39.10 g per mole. We have chlorine, which is 35.45 g per mole. And we have oxygen Which is three times 16, which equals 48 g per mole. For a total of 122.55 g per mole. So now we can calculate our massive potassium chlorate required And that is going to equal 0.10 Or I'm sorry, that is going to equal zero l of oxygen times one point 110g of oxygen over one liter of oxygen which is its density times one mole of oxygen over 32 zero g of oxygen, which is its molar mass times are multiple ratio which is two moles a potassium chlorate rate divided by three moles of oxygen times .55g of potassium chlorate over Which is it's more mass over one mole a potassium chlorate. So Our leaders of oxygen are canceling out. Our grams of oxygen are canceling out. Our moles of oxygen are canceling out, and our moles of testing chlorine are canceling out, and that equals 127.5 g. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

