Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us a 1500 kg car is moving at a speed of 115 m/s. And our question is what is its kinetic energy? So we're going to use the formula kinetic energy equals one half of our mass times our velocity squared. So now we're going to plug in our numbers. Our kinetic energy is going to equal half of 1500 kg Times 115 meters per second squared, And that equals nine 92 Times 10 to the 6th kilograms times meters squared times inverse seconds squared. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

