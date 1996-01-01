(a) Element 3—An element in the transition metal group that is a good conductor of electricity. (b) Element 2—An element that is in the halogen group and does not conduct electricity. (c) Element 4—An element in alkali metal group that is found in its pure form in nature. (d) Element 1—An element that is a solid at room tempera-ture, brittle, and a poor conductor of electricity.
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.