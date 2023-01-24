Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the below statement is true for sodium nitrate. So what we should recognize based on our formula N. A. N. 03 is that we have a nitrate salt and according to our Celje bility rules, we would recall that nitrate salts are soluble. We want to recall that when something is soluble, they are going to form good electrolytes or strong electrolytes. And therefore what being a strong electrolyte means is that you will fully associate as an ion. So for example, what we would have is sodium nitrate in solution with water. We have an accu label here because we know that sodium nitrate is a soluble nitrate salt and as a product we actually won't need an equilibrium arrow because we're going to fully dissociate into the falling product where we form our A plus one cat Ian And then we would recall that nitrate is going to be the n. 0. 3 one minus ion. And these ions get the label a queue since they're soluble ions. So based on what we've outlined below from this reaction, we can confirm that the best answer choice to complete this example is that choice C, which states that sodium nitrate is assault. Again, we said that it's a nitrate salt which we can agree with and it's a great solution consists entirely of its ions which we stated is the sodium carry on and the nitrate an ion which are the ions that have fully dissociated from our sodium nitrate salt. So C. Is our final answer to complete this example because it's the only true statement we would rule out statements A B and D. Because they don't apply. So C. Is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

