Hi everyone for this problem. It reads if the following molecule is dissolved in water will it's acquia solution be acidic, basic or neutral. So this is the question that we want to answer. And the way that we can determine if it's acidic, basic or neutral is to first disassociate this molecule into its ions. So let's go ahead and start there. Okay. All right. So when we disassociate this molecule into its ions, we're going to get a cat ion and an an ion which are the following. So now that we know what the cat ion and an ion are, we need to determine the acid and base from which the cat ion and an ion derived from. So let's start off with our cat ion. Okay. So in our cat ion we notice that there's a compound with only nitrogen and hydrogen. Okay. And this compound is called an amine. Okay. And whenever we have a positively charged amine, it is going to be acidic. Okay. And next week look at our an ion for an ion, we can determine what acid it comes from by adding a proton. Okay, when we add a proton to this, an ion we get the following. And this is called per chlorate acid. There's a list of strong acids that we should have memorized. And this falls on that list. And so this is this an ion is derived from a strong acid. Okay. And so now we can determine what type of solution this is when it's dissolved in water because are because we have a strong acid, a strong acid has a weak conjugate. Okay, and so they have an inverse relationship. So if you have a strong acid or a strong base, its conjugate is going to be weak. And so because we have a strong acid, this means it's going to have a weak conjugate. And in this in this case it's going to be a weak conjugate base. Whenever we have a weak conjugate it's going to be neutral. Okay, so we see here our cat ion is acidic and are an ion is neutral. Okay, so overall we have acidic plus neutral. And with that our overall solution is going to be acidic. So this is going to be the answer to this problem. When this molecule is dissolved in water, it's a quick solution will be acidic. And we determine that by by determining the acid and base from which the cat ion and an ion derived from and then determining if the acid or base is strong or weak. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

