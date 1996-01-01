The metal content of iron in ores can be determined by a redox procedure in which the sample is first oxidized with Br2 to convert all the iron to Fe3+ and then titrated with Sn2+ to reduce the Fe3+ to Fe2+. The balanced equation is:
What is the mass percent Fe in a 0.1875 g sample of ore if 13.28 mL of a 0.1015 M Sn2+ solution is needed to titrate the Fe3+?
