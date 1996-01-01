Hey everyone, our question here states that we have an aluminum rod weighing 1.5 kg and were asked to determine the minimum mass of sulfuric acid ingram's required to react with aluminum and to also determine the amount in grams of hydrogen gas produced if our aluminum rod reacts completely. Now, for the first part of our question, which I'll label as a they want us to go from kilograms of aluminum into grams of sulfuric acid and for part B they want us to go from kilograms of aluminum into grams of hydrogen gas. Now, before we move on with our question, let's go ahead and check if our reaction is completely balanced out. Looking at what we have thus far, we can already tell it's unbalanced since we have two aluminums in our product side and only one in our reactive side. Now, in order to balance this out, we're going to need to add a two prior to our aluminum on our react inside. And we can also see right here that we have three sulfate ions in our product side and only one in our react inside. So to balance this out, we're going to need to add a three prior to our sulfuric acid. But since we did this, we're going to need to add a three prior to our hydrogen gas in order to completely balance out our reaction and now that everything's bounced out. Let's go ahead and move on with our question. So for part A We know that we have 1.5 kg of aluminum and we want to convert this instagrams. So per one kg, we know that we have 10 to the 3rd g. And looking at our periodic table, we want to convert this into moles. So we're going to take the molar mass of aluminum, which is 26.98 g per one mole. And looking at our multiple ratios between aluminum and sulfuric acid, we know that per two moles, we have three moles of sulfuric acid. And finally, to convert this into grams, we're going to get the molar mass of sulfuric acid And we know that per one mole of sulfuric acid. When we calculate our molar mass, we end up with 98 .09 g of sulfuric acid. And when we calculate this out, we end up with a value of 8,180. g. And since we only had two significant figures, we can round this up to 8.2 times to the 3rd g of sulfuric acid, which is going to be our final answer. Now, moving on to part B, We're starting off again with our 1.5 kg of aluminum And again, we know that per one kg we have 10 to the 3rd g of aluminum. Now converting this into moles of aluminum, we know that the molar mass is 26.98 per one mole. Now looking at our multiple ratios between aluminum and hydrogen gas, we know that per two moles of aluminum, we have three moles of hydrogen gas and now getting the molar mass of hydrogen gas, We know that per one mole of hydrogen gas we have 2. g of hydrogen gas. And this will get us to a total of 168 .46g of hydrogen gas, Which we can simply round to 1.7 Times 10 to the 2nd g of hydrogen gas, which is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts