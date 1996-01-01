Hey everyone in this example, we're given the following molecular compound selenium dioxide. We understand that. This is a molecular compound because we have two non metals, the first being selenium and the second being our oxygen atoms that are sharing electrons amongst one another. Now we should recall that when we are naming this compound, which we should recognize is an oxy acid. We will follow the following steps where we recall that for the first nonmetal in the compound, we will keep its name. So that's selenium here. We keep the name selenium. And then moving on to our next step, we should recall that for our second nonmetal. We are going to have to put a prefix because we have a subscript here next to it. So as we stated above, our second nonmetal is oxygen, we have two of these oxygen atoms. So because we recognize that our prefix here corresponds to the subscript and we have a subscript of two. We would say that therefore we have the prefix of di recall that di tells us we have a subscript of two. So just to make more room to write out our next step in the process of naming after we add our prefix, we're then going to recall the oxo an ion name and that is typically going to have an ending of eight. So for oxygen because we have as our second on metal oxygen, we would write out ox eight and once we write out this oxo and I a name, we want to remove our suffix in this name and so our suffix would be the eight ending here. And so our last step for our name is going to be once we remove that eight suffix we want to add and new suffix being I'd. And so we would go ahead and say plus I'd below. And so we would say that therefore the name of our molecular compound is selenium dioxide. So this is the name of our acid and this is our final answer to complete this example. So what's highlighted in yellow here is our name for our final answer. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear, but if you have any questions, just leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

