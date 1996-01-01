Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its
surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys?
a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal
energy of the surroundings decreases.
b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings
increases.
c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings
decreases.
d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal
energy of the surroundings increases.