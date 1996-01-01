Hi everyone for this problem, we need to identify if this molecule has a dipole moment. In order for us to do that. We're going to need to identify the electro negativity of each of our atoms. So we have three atoms in this molecule carbon chlorine and chlorine. So let's go ahead and identify the electro negativity for each. So for carbon, Our electoral negativity is 2.5. For flooring, our electro negativity is for and for chlorine, our electoral negativity is three. So here we can see that our carbon has the smallest electro negativity And in order for a molecule to be polar, remember that the electro negativity difference has to be greater than 0.5. Okay, so for polar, our electro negativity Is greater than 0.5. So if we look at what we have here, if we have a carbon and flooring bond, this is going to be polar. Because the electro negativity difference between the two atoms is greater than 0.5 and then the same thing if we have a carbon chlorine bond. it is also going to be polar. So in terms of identifying if this molecule has a dipole moment, the answer is yes. Because the electro negativity difference of flooring and chlorine will cause a die pool moment because our carbon flooring bond has a higher die pool than that of our carbon chlorine. So it's going to have a net dipole moment. Okay, so that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

