Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. The experimental arsenic bromine bromine bond length and arsenic try bromide is 233 p. M. Or PICO meters. Estimate the arsenic bromine bond length based on the image below it compared to the experimental arsenic bromine bond length. So this problem is super simple. The first thing you wanna do is you want to find the individual bond lengths and add them up. So for arsenic here we have 120 PICO meters. And for browning we have 114 m. So you're going to take arsenic, we're going to add it to the bombing, Which will be equal to 120 PK m Plus 114 km to give us 234 m. We can therefore conclude that it is slightly and very slightly longer than the experimental value. And with that we have our answer. I hope this helped. And until next time.

