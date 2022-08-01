17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Amphoteric
Understanding Amphoteric Species
An amphoteric species is one that can act as an acid or base depending on the reactants involved.
Understanding Amphoteric Species
Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at AMFA Terek Species. So we've been floating around this idea. We've been saying, for example, that water is an example of an ample Terek species. It can act as an acid in some equations, but as a base in another. And that's the whole idea of an felt eric species. They act, act as acids and as basis. So you're gonna say an AMFA Terek species or an M fee product species is a compound that can act as an acid or as a base. Water is the great example. Water can give away an H to become O H minus. So here it's acting as an acid gives away an age to something to create this conjugate base or water could act as a base itself. It can accept in h positive to become H 30 plus. And in this case, this would be the conjugate acid. Now we're gonna say here partially dissociated, conjugate basis off Polly Product acids are also and feet and Dieterich what the heck does that mean? Basically, it means we say that Polly product assets are acids with more than one h positive example. H two s 04 h three p h two co three thes air all Polly product. They have more than one h positive in their formula. We're saying the partially partially dissolved forms of them. So that means when you take off there first h here, we're gonna get H s 04 minus h to peel four minus h c 03 minus. This one could actually break down one mawr to give us an apple Terek species. So those are examples. So here, we're gonna say these compounds, these and fa Terek species have something in common they all possess, and h positive. Okay, so all of them possess an H at least one h, and then all of them possess a negative charge. All of them have a negative charge. So you're gonna say if you have an H in the front and you will have a negative charge in the back or end of the compound, that species can act as an anfo Terek species. Water, of course, is an exception to that, because water doesn't have a negative charge on it, but it does have ages, so it could still be in full, Terek. So that's what we can say here. Now we're gonna say, Based on this definition, I want you guys to answer this following question. It says which of the following species is our ample Terek. So go through the definition of what an anthill Terek or am fee product species is in order to answer this Look to see, Is there only one ample Terek species or is there more than one? Good luck.
2
Problem
Which of the following species is/are amphoteric?
A
CO32-
B
HF
C
NH4+
D
HPO32-
E
CH3O-
Additional resources for Amphoteric
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- The hydrogen sulfite ion 1HSO3-2 is amphiprotic. Write a balanced chemical equation showing how it acts as an ...
- Write an equation for the reaction in which H2C6H7O5-1aq2 acts as an acid in H2O1l2.
- Write an equation for the reaction in which H2C6H7O5-1aq2 acts as a base in H2O1l2.
- Both H2O and H2PO4- are amphoteric. Write an equation to show how each substance can act as an acid and anothe...
- Aqueous solutions of hydrogen sulfide contain H2S, HS-, S2-, H3O+ , OH-, and H2O in varying concentrations. W...