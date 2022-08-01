Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at AMFA Terek Species. So we've been floating around this idea. We've been saying, for example, that water is an example of an ample Terek species. It can act as an acid in some equations, but as a base in another. And that's the whole idea of an felt eric species. They act, act as acids and as basis. So you're gonna say an AMFA Terek species or an M fee product species is a compound that can act as an acid or as a base. Water is the great example. Water can give away an H to become O H minus. So here it's acting as an acid gives away an age to something to create this conjugate base or water could act as a base itself. It can accept in h positive to become H 30 plus. And in this case, this would be the conjugate acid. Now we're gonna say here partially dissociated, conjugate basis off Polly Product acids are also and feet and Dieterich what the heck does that mean? Basically, it means we say that Polly product assets are acids with more than one h positive example. H two s 04 h three p h two co three thes air all Polly product. They have more than one h positive in their formula. We're saying the partially partially dissolved forms of them. So that means when you take off there first h here, we're gonna get H s 04 minus h to peel four minus h c 03 minus. This one could actually break down one mawr to give us an apple Terek species. So those are examples. So here, we're gonna say these compounds, these and fa Terek species have something in common they all possess, and h positive. Okay, so all of them possess an H at least one h, and then all of them possess a negative charge. All of them have a negative charge. So you're gonna say if you have an H in the front and you will have a negative charge in the back or end of the compound, that species can act as an anfo Terek species. Water, of course, is an exception to that, because water doesn't have a negative charge on it, but it does have ages, so it could still be in full, Terek. So that's what we can say here. Now we're gonna say, Based on this definition, I want you guys to answer this following question. It says which of the following species is our ample Terek. So go through the definition of what an anthill Terek or am fee product species is in order to answer this Look to see, Is there only one ample Terek species or is there more than one? Good luck.

Hide transcripts