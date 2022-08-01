Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna continue with our discussion of radioactive decay rates. So because guys, we're gonna need a lot of room to work out these problems. I'm gonna remove myself from the image so we have way more room to work with. So here it says gallium citrate containing the radioactive isotope. Gallium 67 is used medically as a tumor seeking agent. It has a half life off 78.2 hours. How long will it take for a sample of gallium citrate to decay to 20% of its original activity. So we know here that radioactive decay occurs by a first order process, so we know that our equation are integrated. Equation is Alan NT equals negative. Katie, plus Alan and l here I'm asking, how long will it take? So here I'm really asking you to find time. I also talked about half life. Now, why do I give you half life? Because if I give you half life, that's gonna help us find Kay. And if we know what K is, we can plug it into this equation to help us find the missing variable t. So let's just do that first. So half life is 78.2 hours here, So that equals 0.693 over K. Multiply both sides by K. So we're gonna say here, K times 78.2 hours equals 0.6 93. Divide both sides by 78.2 hours. Since ours is on the bottom, care will be in hours in verse. So that gives me 8.862 times 10 to the negative. Three hours in verse now, because our case and hours in verse, that means when we find time, time will be in hours. Now, be careful in your exam. Make sure it is. Your professor wants your time and ours Or do they want it in days or years? If so, you'd have to convert further from time and hours to maybe days, seconds, minutes, whatever. So we just found out what K is so we can plug that in for right now. So negative. 8.862 times 10 to the negative, three hours in verse. We need to find time and to find time, we need to know what the initial and the final concentrations are. Now I hear, I hear, I hear I say to decay to 20% of its initial concentration. Since we're dealing with percentages, we can assume that were started out with 100%. Now we have to just figure out what the final amount is. Now what's in a word award has ah lot of power because the word can mean completely different things. Depending on how you use it, I say to decay, too 20% because I use the word to That means that your final concentration would be 20. But if I had say decay by 20% then it wouldn't be 24. Final by would mean it's 100% minus 20% so it be 80% as your final. So again, what's in a word award has tremendous power. One word changes everything. So be careful when you read it. Does it say to a number? If it does, it's that number. If it says by a number, that means you need toe work from 100% subtracted by that new number to give you your final concentration. Okay, so we have everything we need, except for time. So let's just solve for T now. So subtract Allen 100 from both sides here. So these cancel out. So it's gonna give me negative. 1.60944 equals negative. 8.862 times 10 to the negative. Three hours in verse. Times teeth. You wanna isolate just time by itself. So divide out. Negative. 8.862 times 10 to the negative, three hours in verse. So this cancels out with this because ours and verses on the bottom. When it comes up to the top, it'll just be in hours. So the answer here would be 181.6 hours. So that would be our answer again. Following the things that we've learned earlier about chemical kinetics were just following the same basic method here. Instead of dealing with a regular reacting. Now we're now dealing with a radioactive compound. But the same methods apply

Hide transcripts