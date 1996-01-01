Hey everyone, we're being asked to identify either the name or the formula for each of the following pairs. So starting off with our first one were given no 3 -. So this is going to be our nitrate ion. And if we had n no two minus, this one would be our nitrite ion. So as we can see right here, R n 02 minus has the ending of ICT. And our nitrate has the ending of A. T. E. And the only difference is that we added that one oxygen. Now moving on to our next one, we have foss fight ion. So this is going to be P and same concept. So we have P 033 - for foss fight. So for phosphate, that must mean we have P 043 -. So we're adding that extra oxygen When we have that 80 e ending. Now, lastly looking at O H minus, we know this is our hydroxide ion since we have our hydrogen and our oxygen. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

