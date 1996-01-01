Hey everyone we're asked to provide the correct formula for the following ions with correct charges. Looking at all of these, it looks like we have poly atomic ions. So this question is mostly going to be based on our memorization of our poly atomic ions. So starting off with the first one we have our cyanide ion Which we've learned to be c. n. with a -1 charge. Next we have our by sulfate ion which we've learned to be H. S. 03 minus since we have the ending of I. T. E. Next looking at perk Laurie ion, we know that per chlorate is going to be C. L. 04 minus and that prefix of per tells us that we have those four oxygen's. Next looking at oxalate ion, we've learned that this is C. 2042 minus. Next looking at our false fight ion we can see that we have that ending of I. T. Which tells us that we have P. 033 minus as our formula. And lastly looking at our bromide ion, the ending of A. T. Tells us that we have a formula of br oh three minus. And these are going to be our final answers Now I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

