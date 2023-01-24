Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
At 0 °C, the density of liquid water is 0.9998 g/mL and the value of Kw is 1.14 * 10-15. What fraction of the molecules in liquid water are dissociated at 0 °C? What is the percent dissociation at 0 °C? What is the pH of a neutral solution at 0 °C?

