In many chemical reactions, achieving the final product requires multiple steps, each with its own equilibrium constant. The overall equilibrium constant, denoted as \( K_{eq} \), can be calculated by multiplying the equilibrium constants of the individual steps. This process involves several systematic steps to ensure accuracy.

To illustrate this, consider a reaction where 1 mole of solid carbon reacts with 1 mole of carbon dioxide gas to produce 2 moles of carbon monoxide gas. To find the overall equilibrium constant, we start by identifying the relevant partial reactions and their equilibrium constants.

First, locate the compounds from the overall reaction in the partial reactions. For instance, if solid carbon appears as a product in a partial reaction, it must be reversed to match its role as a reactant in the overall reaction. Reversing a reaction changes the equilibrium constant to its inverse. For example, if the equilibrium constant for the reversed reaction is \( K \), the new constant becomes \( \frac{1}{K} \).

Next, if a compound appears in multiple partial reactions, it should be skipped to avoid double counting. If the required amount of a compound differs from what is available in a partial reaction, the entire reaction can be multiplied by a factor to match the coefficients. This multiplication also affects the equilibrium constant, raising it to the power of the factor used.

After adjusting the reactions, any intermediates—compounds that appear as both reactants and products—should be canceled out. This step ensures that only the relevant reactants and products remain, allowing for the reconstruction of the overall reaction.

Finally, to find the overall equilibrium constant, multiply the adjusted equilibrium constants from the partial reactions. For example, if the adjusted constants are \( K_1 \) and \( K_2 \), the overall constant is calculated as:

\[ K_{eq} = K_1 \times K_2 \]

In our example, if \( K_1 \) is derived from squaring a previous constant and \( K_2 \) is the inverse of another, the final calculation yields an overall \( K_{eq} \) of approximately 2.13 when rounded to three significant figures. This value represents the equilibrium constant for the overall reaction, encapsulating the contributions of each step in the process.